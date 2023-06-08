NCP demands female police officials to regularly visit women’s hostels across Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) demanded that female police officials regularly visit women’s hostels across Maharashtra to ensure that security measures are in place on those premises.

NCP delegation submitted a memorandum with demands over women’s safety to Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, a day after the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in a Mumbai hostel came to light. According to the police, a laundry man who worked as a security guard raped and strangled the girl to death inside her room on the fourth floor of the hostel in South Mumbai. Later, the guard died by coming in front of a local train.

After submitting the memorandum, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said if such a shocking crime can be committed in a city like Mumbai, it is unimaginable what the situation might be in rural Maharashtra with regard to women’s safety. He said female police officials must regularly visit government, semi-government and private women’s hostels to review security measures and gather confidential information about the male staff on the premises as well as road Romeos in the area.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar, who also belongs to the NCP, on Wednesday visited the Marine Drive police station where the case is registered and consoled the girl’s family members.