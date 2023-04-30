NCP dominates agricultural market committee elections

The State Agricultural Produce Market Committee election results were announced on Saturday following the elections held on Friday. The results came as a shock to many including ruling party MLAs, MPs, and ministers. Meanwhile, farmers have rejected the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. The majority of market committees have been won by the Maha Vikas Aghadi party.

The NCP has emerged as the leading party in the market committee elections, pushing BJP to the second position. The newly elected NCP MLAs have launched market committees in several locations that were previously under BJP's control.

Nephew shatters uncle's 40-year reign in Beed district politics

NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar has clinched victory in the Beed Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections, breaking the stronghold of his uncle Jaydutt Kshirsagar who had held power for 40 years.

Ajit Pawar secures complete victory in Baramati

The Ajit Pawar-led panel has won a big win in the Baramati market committee elections, with the BJP suffering a complete defeat. All 18 seats have been won by the panel led by Ajit Pawar's party.

Pankaja Munde suffers another defeat

NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde has claimed victory in the market committees of Parli, Ambajogai, Georai, Beed, Wadvani, and Ashti in Beed district. This establishes his dominance in the region and is a major setback for Pankaja Munde.

Rohit Pawar vs. Ram Shinde: Karjat Market Committee elections split

There was a lot of conflict between BJP leader Ram Shinde and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's faction during the Karjat Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections. Rohit Pawar managed to secure nine seats in the market committee which was previously controlled by Ram Shinde. However, the latter's group also won nine seats, resulting in a tie between the two factions.

Bhujbal dominates Yeola Market Committee election

The faction led by former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal emerged victorious in the Yeola Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections. Out of the 18 seats, Bhujbal's candidates secured 13, while independents and the Shinde group won two and three seats respectively.

Tanpure secures control of Rahuri Market Committee with a decisive win

The results of the highly significant Rahuri Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Ahmednagar district have been announced. NCP MLA Prajakt Tanpure, BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil, former MLA Shivaji Kardile, and other candidates were competing for the election. The Tanpure faction emerged victorious and maintained its 20-year hold on the Rahuri Bazar Samiti by capturing 16 out of 18 seats.

NCP's Nilesh Lanke sweeps Parner Market Committee

In the Parner Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections, NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke emerged victorious, defeating BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil. Lanke's faction won all 18 seats in the market committee.

Jagdale-Bharne group emerges victorious in Indapur

NCP MLA Datta Bharane has managed to retain control over the Indapur Agricultural Produce Market Committee, as the group led by him and former chairman Appasaheb Jagdale has emerged victorious in the committee's elections.

Dilip Walse Patil's faction secures power with Manchar Market win

Led by former Home Minister Dilip Valse Patil, the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance consisting of the NCP, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Party, has achieved a remarkable victory in the Manchar Market Committee elections, resulting in the MVA faction taking control of the committee.

The once-BJP stronghold in Maval

In a surprising turn of events, NCP MLA Sunil Shelke has dealt another blow to BJP's Bala Bhegade as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 17 out of 18 seats in the Maval Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections.