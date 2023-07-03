NCP expels 3 leaders for attending Ajit Pawar’s oath ceremony

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expelled three leaders who attended Ajit Pawar's oath ceremony as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday. NCP leaders Shivajirao Garje, Vijay Deshmukh, and Narendra Rathod have been expelled for anti-party activities.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago. Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Jayant Patil on Sunday announced that the party has moved disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and 8 others who ditched MVA and took oath as ministers in the National Democratic Alliance or NDA government in the state led by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde.Their act is illegal and as they kept Sharad Pawar and the party in the dark, following which a complaint was filed with the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Jayprakash Dandegaonkar.