NCP expels district presidents and office-bearers for attending swearing-in ceremony

In the beginning of July, a group of nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, were sworn in as ministers, extending their support to the Shinde-Fadnavis government. The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of various NCP MLAs and party officials. However, in a subsequent development, the NCP has taken action against several office-bearers who were present at the ceremony. Today, the party has removed district presidents and other office-bearers from their positions as a consequence of their attendance at the event.

According to a statement issued by the NCP, on July 2, 2023, several office-bearers and party workers attended the swearing-in ceremony of NCP MLAs who joined the current Maharashtra state government and took oath as deputy chief minister/ministers. The NCP views their actions as a violation of party discipline and objectives. Consequently, they are being expelled from the party's primary membership and relieved of their positions within the organization with immediate effect.