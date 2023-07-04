NCP joining Maha cabinet will help in development of the state: Anurag Thakur

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, said Several political parties want to join NDA for the development of the country and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has initiated this. I have faith that the NCP joining the Maharashtra cabinet will help in the development of the state. Keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, these political parties joining NDA will provide a strong and stable government in the Centre for the development of the country.

On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress.

Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.