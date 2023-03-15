NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Maha assembly demands withdrawal of GR on contractual hiring

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar demanded that the government withdraw a Government Resolution (GR) or order about recruitment on a contractual basis.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, said it was the right decision, and also pointed out that it had been taken by the previous MVA government of which Pawar was a part. He also said that contractual hiring would be done for only certain specific projects.

Pawar said the hiring of government employees on a contractual basis puts a question mark on secrecy which government employees are supposed to maintain in certain official matters.

Also, some contractually hired employees end up getting more salary than the state’s chief secretary, said the Nationalist Congress Party leader.

The GR, issued on Tuesday, states that recruitment in the industries, energy and labour departments will be done on a contractual basis through private agencies, Pawar said.