NCP leader Ajit Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday met his cabinet colleague Devendra Fadnavis amid speculation about the allocation of portfolios to the newly-inducted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Pawar and Fadnavis, who is also a deputy CM, held a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence Varsha. Pawar and fellow NCP leader Sunil Tatkare subsequently visited Fadnavis at his official residence Sagar, said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) source.

The meeting lasted for nearly half an hour, he added. As per BJP sources, Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday. It was Pawar's first meeting with Shah after joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state on July 2.