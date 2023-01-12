NCP leader Ajit Pawar on ED raids says political vendetta should not drive action

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar on the raids of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former minister and NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif’s properties said that irrespective of the governments at the state and Centre, action should not be initiated for political vendetta.

According to a report of TOI, Pawar said, Inflation has peaked and the government is least bothered about unemployment. This government is only bothering people as part of its political vendetta.

Creating communal rifts is bad, not only for the state but also for the country, he said. The possibility of there being a political colour behind the action against Mushrif, cannot be ruled out, Pawar added.

Agencies have the right to do inquiries and the powers to probe are given by the law of the land and the Constitution. Those facing inquiries should cooperate with the agencies. However, targeting select people and those belonging to select political parties is absolutely wrong, Pawar said.