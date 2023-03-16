NCP leader Ajit Pawar raises Amruta Fadnavis' case in Maharashtra Assembly

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition raised the issue of the FIR filed by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging a bribe threat and offer.

Ajit Pawar demanded details of the lawsuit in the Assembly, in which Devendra Fadnavis alleged the matter was an attempt to trap him and his family. "Many names are coming to the fore in this matter. How low can people stoop in politics to win over others?", asked Fadnavis while responding to the LoP in the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Amruta Fadnavis filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance named Anishka, a designer.

The designer allegedly offered to provide Amruta with information on some bookies who could help her earn money, the police said. "A case was registered against a woman designer, Aniksha, and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said on Thursday. Anishka had known the Deputy Chief Minister's wife for over 16 months, the police said.

Amruta filed a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station on Thursday after receiving calls and messages on her phone, according to police. Anishka and her father were booked by the Mumbai police under Section 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.