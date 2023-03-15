NCP leader Ajit Pawar says health machinery collapsed due to strike in Maharashtra

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said the health machinery in Maharashtra has collapsed while other essential services are affected due to the ongoing strike by the state government employees.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Pawar asked the government to intervene to end the stir. In the last two days of the strike, the health machinery has completely collapsed.

The incidence of H3N2 flu is rising and the strike is impacting the common citizens. In a hospital, more than 150 surgeries are pending. The process to conduct panchnamas of (crop losses) due to recent unseasonal rains has stopped due to the strike, he said.

Pawar also said the administration, education, health, and other essential services have taken a hit. Lakhs of employees of the Maharashtra government went on strike on Tuesday demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).