NCP leader Ajit Pawar says no crack in MVA over Adani issue

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said that the recent difference of opinion among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners on the Adani issue is no threat to the coalition.



According to a report of TOI, Speculations that the difference of opinion on the Adani issue is causing cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are false. Till the three architects — Sharad Pawar (NCP), Sonia Gandhi (Congress) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT) support each other, nothing can harm MVA, Ajit Pawar said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar said he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

Pawar said if a JPC has 21 members, 15 will be from the ruling party and six from the opposition due to numerical strength in Parliament, which will create doubts on the panel.

Slamming Congress’ targetting of the NCP chief, Ajit Pawar said, The photos are with Adani and not with a terrorist. What is wrong with clicking a photo? I have known him for a long time. As the Tatas and the Birlas have done in the past the Adanis and Ambanis are providing jobs and helping the economy.