NCP leader Ajit Pawar says Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by fast-track court

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar said the Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by a fast-track court and the guilty should be given the harshest punishment.

Pawar said an inquiry should take place if any policeman is found guilty of dereliction of duty. Walkar had in 2020 lodged a complaint with the Palghar police in Maharashtra, in which she accused Poonawala of trying to kill her and stated that she feared he would cut her into pieces.

In May this year, Walkar, 27, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi. He allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.