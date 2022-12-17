NCP leader Ajit Pawar says this morcha organised to show Maharashtra drohi their place

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that this morcha has been organised to show 'Maharashtra drohi' their place, who are present in Maharashtra now, insulting our historic leaders, insulting our state, it's pride.

According to a Indian Express report, this morch is proof that Maharashtra will give apt replies to such people, and will not sit back during such insults. Looking at the enthusiasm of all who participated here today, government will be shook and have to acknowledge our demands.

Protest will witness the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra as well as counter-protests by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It will focus on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, insult of Maharashtra’s icons by the Governor and BJP leaders and other issues.