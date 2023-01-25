NCP leader Ajit Pawar says upto Shiv Sena to decide on tie-ups

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said his party NCP never had reservations against the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) which has entered into an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. Pawar said it was up to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to decide whom it wants to tie-up with.

Pawar said, There is no point in criticising each other over what happened in past elections. You need to come up with fresh strategy for the next elections and take a political stand accordingly, Pawar said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has a strong network of party workers in Mumbai and we had already informed the party that the NCP would like to be partner with it for civic polls, he said.

Commenting on Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of the President, about his desire to step down, Pawar said, Because he was appointed by the PM, the Governor must have communicated with him.