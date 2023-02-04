NCP leader Ajit Pawar says warned Uddhav Thackeray about rebellion but he failed to act

Nearly eight months after the split in the Shiv Sena, which eventually led to the collapse of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar claimed that then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was warned about a rebellion brewing in the ranks but he failed to act on it.

Two-three times, we had informed Uddhav Thackeray about a growing rebellion in his party and a few meetings had also taken place on this matter. (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar had also spoken to him about it, but he said he had full confidence in his MLAs and that they wouldn't take such an extreme step, Ajit Pawar said while being interviewed at a media conclave in Pune.

After the first batch of 15-16 MLAs left the party (Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena), the party needed to stem the tide and keep its flock together. But no such efforts were made. In fact, the general sense as was evident in the media reports at the time was that whoever wanted to leave the party was free to do so, the former deputy Chief Minister added.

He further claimed that the then Chief Minister preferred to repose his trust in his MLAs with his eyes closed. The Shiv Sena leaders had trusted their fellow party members with their eyes closed and were betrayed. I fail to understand why their leaders let this happen, Pawar said.