NCP leader Anand Paranjpe objects to Maha CM’s son Shrikant Shinde celebrating birthday at police station

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anand Paranjpe took exception to Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde celebrating his birthday at a police station and distributing uniforms to personnel there at the event.

Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, celebrated his birthday at a police station here on February 4 in the presence of some senior officials from the region.

In a video message, Paranjpe sarcastically said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the home department, and state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth must make such celebrations a rule so that personnel get uniforms for free and in time.

Paranjpe, the Thane unit chief of the NCP and a former Lok Sabha member, mockingly said such a move will reduce the burden on the state exchequer and also keep all political parties happy.