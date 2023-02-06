NCP leader Anand Paranjpe objects to Maha CM’s son Shrikant Shinde celebrating birthday at police station
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-02-06T19:55:23+5:30 2023-02-06T19:56:14+5:30
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anand Paranjpe took exception to Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde celebrating his birthday at a police station and distributing uniforms to personnel there at the event.
Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, celebrated his birthday at a police station here on February 4 in the presence of some senior officials from the region.
In a video message, Paranjpe sarcastically said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the home department, and state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth must make such celebrations a rule so that personnel get uniforms for free and in time.
Paranjpe, the Thane unit chief of the NCP and a former Lok Sabha member, mockingly said such a move will reduce the burden on the state exchequer and also keep all political parties happy.