NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal To Take Oath as Maharashtra Minister at 10 AM Today at Raj Bhavan

Big development has taken place in Maharashtra politics as Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal is set to be inducted into the Mahayuti-led state cabinet. He will take oath as a state minister at 10 am on today (May 20). The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan.

It was expected that Bhujbal would be inducted into the cabinet after the Mahayuti government came to power with an overwhelming majority after winning the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election. However, he was initially left out of the cabinet, which led to his disappointment. He had even publicly expressed his displeasure. Now, his wait is finally over.

"Chhagan Bhujbal is known as an OBC leader and the inclusion of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the cabinet will strengthen the Maharashtra government. I thank Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar for including NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the cabinet... Chhagan Bhujbal will play a major role in fulfilling the resolve of 'Viksit Maharashtra'," said State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy at Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Tuesday. The event will be attended by approximately 50 guests. Preparations for the ceremony began on Monday night, and the invitees have been instructed to be present at the venue by 9 am today.

It is being speculated that Bhujbal may be assigned the portfolio vacated by NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who resigned in connection with the murder case of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde previously held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio. Since his resignation, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been handling the portfolio. It is now being reported that the responsibility may soon be handed over to Bhujbal.