NCP leader criticizes Metro car shed decision of new government

The new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new government re-launched the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana under the Fadnavis government. It was also decided that the car shed of the disputed metro would be located at Aarey. The NCP questioned the new government over these decisions.

"Metro car shed will be in Aarey again? It seems that the newly formed government is in a hurry to please certain people. Who exactly did the new government come to power to please? NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase criticized the Eknath Shinde government.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the BJP will support him, Fadnavis told in a press conference. Speaking at the time, he had also announced that Fadnavis would not join the cabinet. However, within two hours of the announcement, the cycle turned around and before the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP's central party leadership asked Devendra Fadnavis to become the Deputy Chief Minister. There were reports that Devendra Fadnavis was upset that he was not made the Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony. But several veteran BJP leaders, including top BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda, called the decision a sacrifice and surrender of Devendra Fadnavis.