NCP leader Dhananjay Munde objects Assam govt advertisement for claiming sixth Jyotirlinga

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde in Maharashtra objected to an Assam government advertisement claiming that the sixth Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga was situated in the north-eastern state.

Traditionally, the Shiva temple at Bhimashankar near Pune is considered to be the sixth of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. According to Hindu mythology, the places from where Lord Shiva emerged are known as Jyotirlingas.

The Union government has not yet corrected its incorrect information about the Parli Vaijanath temple in Maharashtra being in some other state, said Munde, a former state minister. Now, the BJP government in Assam has wrongly stated that Bhimashankar is in that state and not in Maharashtra, he said.