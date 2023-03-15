NCP leader Hasan Mushrif seeks ED to record his statement on camera

Former Maharashtra cabinet minister and MLA Hasan Mushrif has asked that his statement be recorded on camera before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This is seen as a move to counter any allegations made by the agency about his lack of cooperation.

The NCP leader also requested that the agency make a separate recording that could be used later for investigation and even trial purposes.

Mushrif's application states: "The Audio/Video Recording of my statements through CCTV may kindly be done as laid down by mandatory guidelines of the Supreme Court."

In his two-page application, Mushrif also requested that the agency allow the physical presence of his lawyer during the recording of his statement. It stated that Patil should be allowed to stay at a visible distance and not an audible distance during the course of the recording of his statement under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After getting protection from the Bombay High Court on Tuesday against any coercive action by the ED, Mushrif immediately reached the agency's office. The ED had summoned him again on Wednesday, and he got there with his lawyer, Prashant Patil.