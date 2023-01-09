NCP leader Jayant Patil slams Shinde-Fadnavis govt over failure to retain development projects in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress President (NCP) Jayant Patil slams Shinde-Fadnavis government's failure to retain investments for development projects in Maharashtra.

While tweeting an image that had both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis' photo reading, "Investment mangoge, UP, Gujarat ko denge," Patil aimed at slamming the ruling leaders over major investment projects shifting to other states. He wrote, 'If the images and words in the photo have anything to do with reality, it should be considered a mere coincidence!'

The Opposition parties have slammed CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for this failure, and taken them to task after the Vedanta-Foxconn semi-conductor project worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and the Tata-Airbus project worth Rs 22,000 crore were relocated to Gujarat in 2022.

Clearly taken aback by the political-economic bombshell with long-term ramifications, Shinde spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Tuesday where the latter reportedly assured him of giving even bigger projects to Maharashtra in the future.