NCP leader Jitendra Awhad is likely to get bail today?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad has been arrested in the case of assaulting an MNS activist while closing the show of Har Har Mahadev Marathi movie. But, in this case, they are likely to get bail today.

Since there is Lok Adalat in the afternoon, I will appear in the first session only. He will be taken directly to the court from Thane's Vartak Nagar Police station. Since the medical examination was done on Friday, it is valid for 48 hours, so there is no need to do the medical today.

12 people including Jitendra Awad and Anand Paranjape have been arrested on the complaint of MNS worker Dhurve who was beaten up in a cinema hall. All these 12 accused will be produced in the court. The investigating officer of these crimes is going to demand police custody.

According to reports, Awhad and his supporters manhandled people who had come to watch the Marathi movie. The NCP leader was arrested under sections 141, 143, 146, 149 and 323 of the Indian penal Code (IPC).