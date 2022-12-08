NCP leader Jitendra Awhad slams Akshay Kumar's first look as Chattrapati Shivaji says it seems Maha is being driven mad

Superstar Akshay Kumar recently grabbed everyone's attention after he shared his photo of Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar's historical epic 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.In this Akshay Kumar will be essaying the iconic role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to a report of ETimes, On Tuesday, Kumar took to his Instagram handle to release the first look from Mahesh Majerekar's directorial film. As soon as the picture went on the internet, people started trolling for its light bulbs installed throughout its rim.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "These are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj portraits in museums in Germany, Paris, America. From that, we generally get an idea of Shivaji Maharaj. The movie is coming... 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'. Seeing Shivaji Maharaj in it, it seems that Maharashtra is being driven "mad".