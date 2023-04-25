NCP leader Rohit Pawar slams government over Barsu refinery project

Villagers in Barsu protested against a refinery survey, with women blocking police vehicles. Prohibitory orders were imposed and a heavy police force was deployed. The women declared their determination to stay put, even at the risk of their lives.

In the meantime, Rohit Pawar, an NCP MLA, posted a video on Twitter aimed at the state government.

Rohit Pawar tweeted that it is necessary to take the locals into confidence before building any project. However, it seems that this government says one thing and does another. Despite strong opposition from the Barsu villagers against the refinery, the government is trying to impose the project on them by using a police force. This is not fair. There is a government for the common people, and it is unjust to suppress them by threatening them with the police.

Following the detention of the protesters, the tense atmosphere in Barsu subsided and the survey work began. Initially, the necessary arrangements for the survey were made. However, there is no indication of how long the survey will take, so it seems that the tension in the area will persist for a few more days.