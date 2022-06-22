NCP leader Sharad Pawar slams Home Department over revolt of MLAs

Mumbai: The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde, who is waving the flag of rebellion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has made a big claim this time. Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has the support of not only 35 but 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. Besides, 10 more MLAs will come with him.

All these rebel MLAs from Surat in Gujarat have now left for Guwahati. It has been decided to move the MLAs to Guwahati to avoid any contact with them. Upon his arrival in Assam, Eknath Shinde interacted with the media, claiming that he had 40 Shiv Sena MLAs with him. We are taking Balasaheb's Hindutva forward. We will continue on our path, said Eknath Shinde.

This morning, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Minister Jayant Patil at Silver Oak. In this meeting, Sharad Pawar expressed his displeasure. Sharad Pawar has expressed his displeasure over the Home Ministry by raising the question, "How come you don't know that so many ministers have left overnight?"

Meanwhile, the Radisson Hotel in Guwahati has Shiv Sena and independent MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde. Shinde has claimed that this number is 40. Also, Shinde was likely to go to Goa to claim the post of group leader. The meeting of these MLAs has been going on for the last half an hour. The group leader will be decided in this meeting. Also, Shinde himself is likely to meet the governor to implement it. At the same time, BJP MLAs are also likely to claim power by showing numbers.

Sanjay Raut had claimed that the MLAs were beaten and detained. When asked about it, Minister of State Bachchu Kadu said that nothing like this has happened here. All the MLAs have come here voluntarily and all are happy. All the MLAs will meet today and all will know by evening. All these are getting good response and more MLAs of Shiv Sena are ready to come here on their own. They also do not want a government with Congress-NCP, said Bachchu Kadu.