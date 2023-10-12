NCP leader Supriya Sule criticises Mumbai's contractual policemen recruitment

The Home Department has decided to recruit 3,000 contractual police personnel for the Mumbai Police Force. These recruits will be engaged on a contractual basis for a period of up to 11 months through the State Security Corporation. This move comes in response to the acute shortage of manpower within the Mumbai Police, and it has been approved by the government upon the request of the Police Commissioner, pending new regular recruitment. An allocation of Rs 30 crore has also been sanctioned to cover the salaries of these contractual police officers.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Mumbai police's Agniveer moment said that so in this way, for the security of Maharashtra Police, the kind government is going to appoint 3000 'bouncers' (contract security guards). Does the home minister not trust his own police? The government has issued an order to appoint 3000 contract workers to the Brihanmumbai police establishment. This order was issued for whose benefit and to warm whose pocket? If the government wants 3000 people, why is the recruitment process not implemented? What is the wisdom of entrusting a highly sensitive city like Mumbai to contract security guards? Does the government not see the young men and women who risk their lives for police recruitment? Why is their right being taken away? The Home Minister should answer this to the people.

The recruitment will be conducted from the personnel of state security corporations, primarily to address the increased demand for additional police personnel during festivals such as Ramadan, Diwali, and the upcoming Navratri festival. This recruitment will either last for the duration of the specific festival or until the 11-month contractual period expires, after which the recruits will return to their roles within the Security Corporation. A budget provision of Rs 100.21 crore has been allocated for this purpose, with an initial disbursement of Rs 30 crore designated for covering the three months' salary of these recruits.

