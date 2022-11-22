NCP leader Supriya Sule slams deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for defending governor Koshyari's remark against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Amid a row over Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari’s remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, NCP’s Supriya Sule wondered how could Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defend the insult to the warrior king even as protests were held in Mumbai and other cities for the ouster of the governor.

The protesters, belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP also slammed BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji during a television debate, PTI reported.

As Koshyari’s remarks that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days” caused a huge furore, Fadnavis appeared to defend the beleaguered governor. One thing is clear Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will remain a hero and idol of Maharashtra and our country till the Sun and the Moon exist. Even Koshyari had no doubts about this in his mind. Thus, there are various meanings derived from the remarks made by the governor, he had said.

Sule wondered how could Fadnavis, a former chief minister, is defending the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

I was expecting more from Fadnavisji. He was the chief minister for five years. You may have a different ideology, but if Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted and if you are defending it, then it is unfortunate. Going forward, BJP has no right to take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said in Pune.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Monday demanded the ouster of the governor and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi over their remarks on the Maratha warrior king.