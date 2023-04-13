NCP leader Supriya Sule supports Aaditya Thackeray's statement on Eknath Shinde's rebellion

The ongoing conflict between the Thackeray faction and the Shinde group appears to be intensifying with each passing day. Adding to this, Aaditya Thackeray's recent remark has sparked a new round of allegations and accusations from various political leaders, including those from the ruling BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and the Shinde faction.

Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that before launching his rebellion last year, Eknath Shinde came to Matoshree and cried that he would be put in jail if he did not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In response to Aaditya Thackeray's statement, NCP MP Supriya Sule has voiced her support.

Supriya Sule says, “He (Aaditya Thackeray) is a person of integrity who is humble, honest, and respectful. If he had shared any personal experiences related to the issue, it would have been true.” Supriya Sule has expressed her support for Aaditya Thackeray's statement by describing him as a cultured and well-behaved person.

In recent news, social activist Anjali Damania made a controversial claim that Ajit Pawar is likely to switch sides and join the BJP and that 15 MLAs from the Shinde faction could be disqualified. This statement has caused a stir in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and several leaders from Maharashtra have reacted to it.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray has also made a significant statement regarding Eknath Shinde's rebellion, despite ongoing discussions on the matter.