NCP leader Supriya Sule warns about 2 possible political ‘blasts’ in Delhi and Maharashtra within next 15 days

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule has indicated that there will be two blasts (political), one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra, in the next 15 days.

She made the comments when asked her about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar’s statement that there will be (political) bomb blasts in the next 15 days in the state.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Asked about speculation over Ajit Pawar’s next political move, disgruntlement and proximity with the BJP, Sule said, What has happened is that for any development, my brother (Ajit Pawar) is held responsible. Everybody talks about a coin that is in demand in the market. On claims of some MLAs being not reachable, she said not being in the range does not mean a person is not reachable.