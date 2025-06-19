NCP Leader Suraj Chavan Shares Alleged Black Magic Video of Shiv Sena Leader Bharat Gogawle Amid Row Over Raigad Guardian Post

National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and Maharashtra President, Suraj Chavan and Shiv Sena leader of Eknath Shinde faction, Bharat Gogawle, have been locked in a blame game over the past few days, amid rising tensions between the Shiv Sena and NCP regarding the guardian minister's post for Raigad district in Maharashtra. Amid this political tussle, Vasant More, leader of the Shiv Sena UBT in Pune, alleged that Bharat Gogawle performed an Aghori Puja (black magic) during the Assembly elections. More also presented some photos and videos as purported evidence.

Following More's statement, Suraj Chavan also shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), allegedly showing Bharat Gogawle performing black magic rituals. He shared a post with the caption "Baba Bharatsheth + Aghori Vidya = Guardian Minister." Chavan alleged that Gogawle conducted Aghori Puja in hopes of securing the guardian minister post.

Also Read | Danve fires salvo against Praful Patel for Dawood links, seizure by ED.

In the video shared online, a half-naked man, alleged to be Bharat Gogawle, is seen sitting in a chair. One priest dressed in saffron robes stands beside him, while another priest in black attire chants mantras. However, LomkmatTimes.com has not verified the authenticity of the video.