NCP Leader's car overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway, minor injuries reported

In a recent incident, NCP leader Prafull Sudrik's car overturned and met with an accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway around 1.30 pm on Friday. Along with Sudrik, two others, Madhukar Shirke and Amit Gurav, were also present in the vehicle.

The accident occurred in front of Hotel Gangai while they were travelling from Oros to Kankavli. All three occupants sustained only minor injuries and survived the ordeal. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.