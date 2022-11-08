NCP leaders met Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and urges him to dismiss Abdul Sattar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and urged him to dismiss agriculture minister Abdul Sattar from the ministeral berth owing to his objectionable remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule.

The delegation, led by NCP leader Jayant Patil, demanded the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Sattar. It is unacceptable for a person holding a responsible position in the state government to make such a statement about women, Patil said.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Pointing out that this is not the first instance of Sattar’s misbehaviour, Patil pointed out that the minister had earlier asked the Beed district collector whether he drinks alcohol. This topic will not end with an apology. Making a statement and then apologising will not work in Maharashtra, he added.

The alleged use of abusive words by Sattar against Sule sparked a reaction across Maharashtra. Stones were hurled at Sattar’s residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai.