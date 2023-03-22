NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad shares cracks and dilapidated buildings in Lodha Palava

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has revealed that certain buildings in Lodha Palava, located on the Dombivli-Shilphata road, have experienced cracks, and some of them have become dilapidated. He has tweeted about this. He has also shared some videos regarding this matter.

Jitendra Awhad has posted images of certain structures that are being demolished and expressed concerns that if such structures constructed by a reputed developer start showing signs of decay within a short span of 5–10 years, it raises questions about the overall construction quality and credibility of the developer.

He added that the people who buy flats in Lodha Palava's buildings are from the middle class and are working individuals. The majority of the residents are Marathi. The citizens were made to demolish the buildings and were not allowed to move the furniture, which is worth around 20–25 lakhs, he said.

The residents had invested a substantial amount of money to purchase the flats in Lodha Palava, and thus they are extremely outraged about the current situation. The buildings in Lodha Palava faced severe damage due to heavy rainfall in 2019, which resulted in the expensive vehicles of the residents being submerged in floodwaters.