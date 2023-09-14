NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad organises free 'Jawan' screening for youth in Thane

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has organized a free screening of 'Jawan' for individuals aged 18-25 at Viviana Mall in Thane.

Sharing a video of the event, he wrote on X in Hindi, "In the history of India, cinema has played a very important role in shaping public thinking. Since independence, such films have been made in every era which have given direction to the society of that time. Films like Mother India, Naya Daur, Salaam Bombay, Amar Akbar Anthony to Lagaan, Swades, Rang De Basanti have inspired audiences at all times to fight evil and build a better society."

भारत के इतिहास में जनता की सोच निर्माण में सिनेमा का बहुत महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है।



आज़ादी के बाद से हर दौर में ऐसी फ़िल्में बनती आईं हैं जिनसे उस समय के समाज को एक दिशा दी गई है।



मदर इंडिया, नया दौर, सलाम बॉम्बे, अमर अकबर एंथोनी से लेके लगान, स्वदेस, रंग दे बसंती जैसी फ़िल्में… pic.twitter.com/JUPhKLisfa — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) September 13, 2023

"In the last few years, many such films were made to promote a particular type of politics which increased the feeling of hatred and frustration in society. @atlee_dir and @iamsrk #jawaan is a film that will inspire today's youth to move in the right direction. Why it is important to choose the right leader - This topic has been explained very beautifully in the movie #jawaan by addressing every problem of today's times," he further added.

"More and more people should watch such films. I made such an attempt in my assembly. Today, the first free show of the 'Jawan' film was organized at Viviana Mall for the youth aged 18-25 from my Vidhan Sabha. My effort is to make as many youth as possible watch this film. More shows will be scheduled in the coming days," Jitendra Awhad added.

'Jawan' had its global theatrical release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.