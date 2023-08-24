NCP MP Supriya Sule demands official drought declaration in Maharashtra due to below-average rainfall

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Member of Parliament representing Pune’s Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Supriya Sule, has demanded the Maharashtra state government to officially declare drought conditions in the region. Sule highlighted the significantly below-average rainfall this year and expressed concerns over the potential failure of crops in certain areas.

Citing meteorological data, Sule noted that the state experienced insufficient rainfall during June, July, and August. August, in particular, witnessed a stark 68% decrease in rainfall compared to the expected average. Throughout Maharashtra, the average rainfall between August 1 and August 18 was recorded to be 80% below average.

Sule emphasized the urgency of extending the benefits of the crop insurance scheme to affected farmers and called upon the state government to promptly declare drought conditions. Additionally, she advised immediate assessment of the situation and the initiation of relevant measures to address the challenges faced by drought-affected areas.