NCP MP Supriya Sule highlights concerns on women's safety in Maharashtra

A disturbing incident has been reported in Mumbai's Sakinaka locality, involving the alleged murder of a 30-year-old woman by her boyfriend inside an autorickshaw. The couple was travelling together in the auto-rickshaw when the tragic event occurred on Khairani Road. Following a heated argument, the accused brutally slit the woman's throat and quickly fled the scene by boarding another auto. However, the Mumbai Police have apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody for further investigation.

Following the disturbing incident in Mumbai, the topic of women's safety in the state has once again gained prominence. Recently, reports emerged of a young woman being subjected to an alleged assault while travelling on a local train in Mumbai. This incident has sparked renewed concerns and discussions regarding the security and well-being of women in the region.

साकीनाका, मुंबई येथे एका महिलेचा भररस्त्यात गळा चिरून खून करुन आरोपी पसार झाला. हि अतिशय संतापजनक घटना आहे. राज्यातील कायदा आणि सुव्यवस्था ढासळली असून महिला सुरक्षित नाहीत. गुन्हेगार मोकाट असून नागरीक दहशतीखाली आहेत. राज्याच्या गृहमंत्र्यांनी यासंदर्भात वैयक्तिक लक्ष घालून… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 19, 2023

Referring to the Sakinaka incident, Supriya Sule, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Member of Parliament, expressed concerns about the prevailing law and order situation in the state. “The accused is absconding after killing a woman by slitting her throat in Sakinaka, Mumbai. This is a very disturbing incident. Law and order in the state has deteriorated and women are not safe. Criminals are free and citizens are in terror. The State Home Minister should take personal attention in this regard and activate the investigation mechanism. Criminals need to face the law. @Dev_Fadnavis,” Sule tweeted in Marathi.