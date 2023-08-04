NCP MP Supriya Sule questions BJP's decision on controversial social media coordinator

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entrusted Nikhil Bhamre, a young individual from Nashik who was previously arrested and held in custody for 50 days due to his controversial social media posts regarding the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Bhamre has now been designated as the social media coordinator within the BJP. NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule has voiced her discontent regarding this decision made by the BJP.

आदरणीय पवार साहेबांना जीवे मारण्याची धमकी देणाऱ्या इसमाला भाजपाने सोशल मिडिया सेलचा पदाधिकारी म्हणून नियुक्ती दिली. देवेंद्रजी - तुम्ही महाराष्ट्राचे गृहमंत्री आहात, संसदेत काल केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमितभाई शहा सिद्धांताबद्दल बोलले, आपण सिद्धा़तांचे पालन करताय का? एका गुन्हेगारी… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 4, 2023

Responding to this situation, Supriya Sule said, “The BJP has appointed a man who threatened respected Pawar Saheb as an office-bearer of the social media cell. Devendraji: You are the Home Minister of Maharashtra. Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah discussed about the principles in Parliament yesterday. Are you adhering to the principles? It is highly regrettable and concerning that a person with a criminal mindset is being granted royal patronage, she tweeted in Marathi.

Nikhil Bhamre, a young person from Nashik, shared a provocative social media post involving Sharad Pawar without directly mentioning his name. Legal cases were filed against him in various parts of the state, leading to his subsequent arrest by the police. Nikhil Bhamre spent around 50 days in jail.