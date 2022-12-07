NCP MP Supriya Sule says Karnataka CM Bommai making adhoc statements, they are conspiring to break Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that the conspiracy against Maharashtra going on for past 10 days. Karnataka CM is speaking about disintegrating Maharashtra, both states are BJP-ruled. People of Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday, this cant be allowed. This is one country. I urge Amit Shah to speak up.

According to a report of The Indian Express, NCP MP Supriya Sule raised the dispute in Parliament on Wednesday. Accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of “making adhoc statements” against the state, Sule alleged that “they are conspiring to break Maharashtra”.

Earlier Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the incidents that took place on Tuesday. I myself spoke to the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We ensure Sharad Pawar saheb has no need to go to Karnataka. I will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this Karnataka dispute, and he will look into this matter soon.