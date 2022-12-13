NCP objects to Maha guv Koshyari offering clarification to Union Minister Amit Shah over comments on Shivaji

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took strong objection to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offering a clarification to Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that had triggered a row.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Koshyari had hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra and he should have offered a clarification to the President and also the people of the state.

A Governor holds a Constitutional position and is appointed by the President of India. So why is Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari giving clarification to the home minister on an issue he created by his unwanted statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

He has all the right to seek advice and give clarification to anybody he wishes. But he should have done so in his personal capacity and not on his official letterhead. The NCP spokesperson claimed Koshiyari had misused his constitutional position if the letter was written in his personal capacity.

By writing this letter on a governor’s letterhead, he has demeaned his constitutional position and it also goes on to show that he is being made answerable to his political party. This act by him does not behove well of his position, Crasto said.

Crasto urged President Droupadi Murmu to take cognisance of Koshyari’s letter to Shah and hold him accountable. Koshyari’s letter to Shah came against the backdrop of a row over his remarks terming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of olden times, triggering calls for his removal by the Opposition.