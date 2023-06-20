NCP observes 'Gaddar Diwas' while Shinde faction celebrates 'Swabhiman Diwas' in Nashik

Today, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) observed 'Gaddar Diwas' in Nashik, marking the one-year anniversary of the Shiv Sena's split. In response, the Shiv Sena, specifically the Shinde group, celebrated 'Swabhiman Diwas'.

The NCP commenced their celebrations in the morning, chanting slogans such as '50 khoke ekdum ok’. Later in the afternoon, the Yuva Sena organized 'Swabhiman Diwas' in front of the Shiv Sena office at MICO Circle. Notably, posters depicting former chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray presenting bouquets to Sonia Gandhi were displayed at the venue which became the centre of the attraction.