NCP panel requested Sharad Pawar not to resign at the moment: Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on party's Core Committee meeting said the panel requested Sharad Pawar not to resign at the moment, he should stay till the Parliament elections. the committee also passed a resolution stating that Sharad Pawar will be continuing for the party chief post. He might have taken this decision to give a chance to new faces but we have requested him to stay on his post.

NCP panel passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers from across Maharashtra gathered outside the party office in south Mumbai on Friday, to urge Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation as party chief amid a panel meet to decide on his successor. A committee formed by Sharad Pawar is meeting today to deliberate on the issue.

On Tuesday, Pawar dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP. Meanwhile, Pawar said that his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership.