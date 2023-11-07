"NCP planned to ally with Shiv Sena in 2009 Lok Sabha polls": Sunil Tatkare

In a surprising disclosure, State NCP (Ajit Pawar) Chief Sunil Tatkare revealed on Tuesday that the NCP had planned to align with the Shiv Sena in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, although the collaboration never materialized. Tatkare addressed a rally in Gadchiroli during the first phase of his party's Vidarbha tour, emphasizing their past attempts to form alliances beyond the Congress.

"In 2009 all of us from the NCP were called together and it was decided that we shall go with the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha polls. However, that didn't materialise later," he said and added that the NCP had even lent unilateral support to the then newly formed BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis. "If that was right, what is the mistake that we have committed now?" Tatkare asked.

Tatkare refuted claims that their partnership with Eknath Shinde's government was influenced by fears of legal repercussions, asserting that the NCP had explored alliances with parties other than the Congress in the past. He expressed his dismay at internal criticism, emphasizing that negative feedback could lead to depression despite their efforts to select capable ministers.

The revelation has sparked discussions within political circles, shedding light on the NCP's historical attempts at forming diverse alliances. Tatkare's statements have reignited debates on political strategies and party dynamics, leaving many intrigued by the behind-the-scenes developments within the NCP.