NCP President Sharad Pawar to visit Nashik on July 8

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar to go to Nashik on July 8 for a one-day visit. Tomorrow at 4 pm a historic meeting will be held at Yeola, Nashik.

Yesterday, Sharad Pawar has called the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi. NCP leaders, including PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan was present at his residence. Sharad Pawar responded to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's critical remarks about age by stating that I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92.

I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar after the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi. Now, whatever we need to say, we will say it before the Election Commission of India, said Sharad Pawar.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.