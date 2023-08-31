NCP protests in Mumbai: Supriya Sule asks, 'Will central government control Mumbai via NITI Aayog?"

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a protest today at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai, targeting both the Central and State governments. The central government has assigned NITI Aayog with the task of formulating a development plan for Mumbai, a decision that the NCP strongly opposed. Various leaders, including State President Jayant Patil, participated in the protest. MP Supriya Sule criticized both the state and central governments during the event.

The central government has assigned the responsibility of formulating a development plan for Mumbai to NITI Aayog. This reflects the failure of the state's chief ministers. The local government here seems to follow whatever the central government proposes. "Will the Central government control Mumbai via NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister's Office?" This pertinent question was raised by Supriya Sule, who asked this during the protest. Speaking through the media during the agitation, she posed this question.

Supriya Sule said, “If the central government has taken responsibility for Mumbai's development through NITI Aayog, the significance of the BMC and the representation of MLAs and MPs from Mumbai would be undermined. Will Mumbai be governed from the Prime Minister's Office? This question also arises due to this situation. Initially, the presentation made by NITI Aayog to the state government for the development of Mumbai was prepared by a specific private company,” as Supriya Sule stated.

“Now I have come to know that this private company has got this information from MMRDA of the Maharashtra Government. That is, after obtaining the information from the Maharashtra government itself, it was again presented before the Maharashtra government. How did none of the government leaders know about this? Additionally, who will be accountable for the development plan that NITI Aayog executes?” Supriya Sule raised this question as well.