NCP (SP) Jayant Patil Refutes Claims of Young Workers Unhappy With Him, Says...

Their are rumours suggesting that the young MLAs from NCP SP are dissatisfied with state president Jayant Patil. Many young MLAs and activists within the party have allegedly accused Jayant Patil of appointing his close associates to key organizational positions, leading to rumours of internal discontent. In response, Jayant Patil has addressed these concerns and put an end to the speculation.

Today, during his tour of Sangli, state president Jayant Patil spoke to the media and dismissed the talks of dissatisfaction within the party. He stated that no one is unhappy in the Nationalist Congress Party and that everyone is focused on their work. According to him, there are no differences of opinion within the party—these reports have only been created by the media.

“No one is upset; this is just media speculation. Sharad Pawar will look into it and make a decision,” said Jayant Patil. He also clarified that there are no discussions about any two nationalists coming together within the party, and if such talks exist, he is unaware of them

