NCP-SP Releases Second List of 22 Candidates For Maharashtra Assembly Election

Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party president Jayant Patil released the second list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, October 26. A total of 22 candidates have been announced in the second list. In the first list, the names of 45 candidates of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction were announced.

In the second list, Amit Bhaangre has been declared the candidate from Akola. Satish Patil has been made the candidate from Erandol. Satish Chavan's candidature has been announced from Gangapur. Ashwini Kadam from Parvati, Sandeep Kshirsagar, and Malshir Uttam Jankar from Beed have been announced.

Also Read | Shiv Sena UBT Released Second List of 15 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election.

On the seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Patil said, "There will be no meetings now. Discussions are being held over the phone... All (Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP-SC) are contesting around 90 seats, there will be 2-3 seats more or less, so what Balasaheb Thorat has said is correct."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra State President of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil announced the names of 22 candidates in second list



He says, "So far I have announced the names of 67 candidates and we will win in all the places."



On the seat-sharing among… pic.twitter.com/rPfJCdKB4T — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024

"So far I have announced the names of 67 candidates and we will win in all the places."

On this occasion, Jayant Patil has strongly attacked the Mahayuti government. He said that the work of making dear sisters happy is going on only for the elections. He said that the statement made about Jayshree Thorat was very unfortunate. The state saw how the dear sisters were treated. He said that cotton and soybean have suffered huge losses, but the Mahayuti government did not help the farmers, today two farmers are committing suicide.

Check Names Here

1. Erandole – Satish Anna Patil

2. Gangapur – Satish Chavan

3. Shahpur – Pandurang Barora

4. Paranda – Rahul Mote

5. Beed – Sandeep Kshirsagar

6. Arvi – Mayura Kale

7. Baghlan – Deepika Chavan

8. Yeola – Manikrao Shinde

9 Sinner – Uday Sangle

10. Dindori – Sunita Charoskar

11. Nashik East – Ganesh Geete

12. Ulhasnagar - Omi Kalani

13. Junnar – Satyasheel Sherkar

14. Pimpri Sulakshana – Shilwant

15. Khadakwasla – Sachin Dodke

16. Parvati – Ashwinitai Kadam

17. Akole – Amit Bhangre

18. Ahilya Nagar City – Abhishek Kalamkar

19. Malshiras – Uttamrao Jankar

20. Phaltan – Deepak Chavan

21. Chandgad Nandinitai – Bhabulkar Kupekar

22. Ichalkaranji – Madan Karande

A total of 45 candidates were announced in the first list by the NCP Sharad Pawar faction, while 22 candidates have been announced in the second list. A total of 67 candidates have been announced so far by the NCP Sharad Pawar faction.