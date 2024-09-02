NCP (SP) to Stage Protest with Red Ribbons Against Delay in Shakti Bill Clearance on September 4, Says Anil Deshmukh

On Monday, Anil Deshmukh, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and former Home Minister, urged President Droupadi Murmu to approve the Shakti Bill recently passed by the Maharashtra legislature. The bill proposes the death penalty for rapists. In response to the delay in the bill’s clearance, NCP (SP) leaders and women workers plan to protest on Tuesday by wearing red ribbons at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near the state secretariat.

Incidentally, President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra. She is scheduled to attend the centenary year function of the state legislative council, adjoining the secretariat, on Tuesday.

When asked about NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar declining certain measures under the Z-plus security provided by the Centre, Anil Deshmukh claimed that the security was being used to monitor Pawar's political visitors in the lead-up to the state assembly elections.

The Centre granted Sharad Pawar Z-plus security, provided by the Central Reserve Police Force’s VIP security wing, following a threat assessment review by central agencies. However, Pawar is reported to have informed them that he has not been given a reason for the increase in his security.

“When I was the home minister of Maharashtra, our government passed the Shakti bill under which rapists can be awarded the death penalty. But the bill is pending the Centre’s approval (Presidential assent) before it can become law,” Deshmukh told reporters.

Deshmukh stated that the state government should diligently pursue the bill’s assent with the Union government. He added, “If the Centre has any concerns about the Shakti Bill, it should communicate them to the state government, and adjustments can be made accordingly.”

