NCP starts preparations for elections, Sharad Pawar advises ministers

A meeting of NCP leaders and office bearers was held in the presence of NCP's chief Sharad Pawar. Following the decision of the Supreme Court, the upcoming local body elections were discussed in today's meeting. In it, Jitendra Awhad informed that Sharad Pawar had advised all the leaders to come together and contest this election. He also asked the Mahavikas Aghadi to instruct the party workers to contest the forthcoming municipal elections together. A meeting of all NCP ministers and MPs was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of National President of NCP Hon'ble Sharad Pawar. After this meeting, State President Jitendra Awhad interacted with the media. At that time, he informed about the news and discussion that took place in the meeting. He also commented on the ongoing loudspeaker controversy in the state.

See how MPs, ministers, MLAs will come together for Mahavikas Aghadi elections at the local level. Stating that the role of Mahavikas Aghadi was to get OBC reservation, it was also clarified that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would take a decision soon. The Home Minister had taken necessary precautions to maintain law and order. Therefore, we thank the people of the state for maintaining peace and the police deployed for maintaining peace, said Jitendra Awhad. Meanwhile, the apex court, while hearing the petition on Wednesday, directed to announce the election dates in the next two weeks. After that, under the guidance of Sharad Pawar, the NCP has started preparing for the elections.