NCP supremo Sharad Pawar joins opposition leaders protesting Sanjay Singh's suspension from Rajya Sabha

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar joined other opposition leaders protesting against the suspension of AAP's Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session.

Singh was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Monday for unruly behaviour in the House after which he and other opposition leaders have been sitting on a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned Tuesday afternoon, Pawar went to the protest site to express solidarity with Singh, who was suspended for repeatedly violating the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair during the opposition's protest over the Manipur issue.

Vice President Dhankhar had reprimanded Sanjay Singh last week when he repeatedly protested against the bill proposed by central government to replace the ordinance on control over services in Delhi and cautioned that he will be forced to name the AAP leader.