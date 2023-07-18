NCP to celebrate 'Ajit Utsav' week in honour of Ajit Pawar's birthday

Ajit Pawar, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), recently joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government as the deputy chief minister. A significant number of NCP MLAs have aligned themselves with Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar's birthday is on July 22, and in commemoration of this event, the NCP is set to observe the Ajit Utsav Week.

Sunil Tatkare, the state president of the Ajit Pawar group, has stated that Ajit Pawar's birthday, which falls on July 22, will be celebrated with a week-long event called "Ajit Utsav" by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Given the ongoing agricultural crisis in Maharashtra and the delay in sowing, the birthday celebration will focus on organizing social initiatives rather than holding public demonstrations.

Ajit Pawar began his career as a social worker, involved in cooperatives, arts, sports, Lok Sabha membership, minister of state, bank chairman, assembly membership, ministerial positions, deputy chief minister, and opposition leader. He consistently prioritized development and ensured timely justice for all, as stated by Tatkare.

Ajit Pawar's clarity of expression is a permanent quality, and while it may not appeal to everyone, it has gained recognition in Maharashtra. Tatkare mentioned that social initiatives such as blood donation camps, providing shelter during the monsoon, tree planting, literary activities in schools, honouring freedom fighters, and village cleanliness drives will be organized between the 22nd and 31st.